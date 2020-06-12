Live Now
City of Syracuse briefing on COVID-19, impacts on city services, protests and police

WATCH: City of Syracuse briefing on COVID-19, protests, and police-community relations

Local News
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — City of Syracuse Mayor Ben Walsh will will share an update on the continuing impact of COVID-19 on the City and its services.

Police Chief Kenton Buckner will join the Mayor as well to talk about protests and police-community relations.

The press briefing is scheduled for 1 p.m.

