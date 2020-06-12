SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — City of Syracuse Mayor Ben Walsh will will share an update on the continuing impact of COVID-19 on the City and its services.
Police Chief Kenton Buckner will join the Mayor as well to talk about protests and police-community relations.
The press briefing is scheduled for 1 p.m.
More from NewsChannel 9:
- How To Online Shop For Swimsuits
- Still too early for decision on New York State Fair
- My So-Called Band Makes Music To Raise Money
- WATCH: City of Syracuse briefing on COVID-19, protests, and police-community relations
- Learning More About NewsChannel 9’s Lindsay Raychel
For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9.
NewsChannel 9 iPhone App
NewsChannel 9 Android App
NewsChannel 9 on Facebook
NewsChannel 9 on Twitter
Storm Team Weather iPhone App
Storm Team Weather Android App