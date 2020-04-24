SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — City of Syracuse Mayor Ben Walsh hosts a briefing on COVID-19 issues affecting residents.
The Mayor will be joined by Syracuse City School Superintendent Jaime Alicea and other leaders of city government to provide updates on education, city services, and public safety.
The briefing will begin at 1 p.m.
More from NewsChannel 9:
- Syracuse man charged with DWI in Geneseo
- WATCH: Turning drier this afternoon, warm-up ahead Saturday
- WATCH: City of Syracuse briefing on education, city services, and public safety
- Oswego County Humane Society hosts Fur Ball Photo Contest
- Cayuga County Food Pantries
For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9.
NewsChannel 9 iPhone App
NewsChannel 9 Android App
NewsChannel 9 on Facebook
NewsChannel 9 on Twitter
Storm Team Weather iPhone App
Storm Team Weather Android App