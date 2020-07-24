Cities For Financial Empowerment ‘doubling down’ on Syracuse, awarding additional funding for program

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Syracuse Financial Empowerment Center (Syracuse FEC) is celebrating its one-year anniversary in a big way.

Because of the program’s success, the Cities for Financial Empowerment (CFE) Fund, a national organization dedicated to improving financial stability to residents, is increasing its funding to the City of Syracuse.

The $80,000 increase will allow the Syracuse FEC to hire another full-time professional financial counselor.

The city service, led by the Department of Neighborhood and Business Development, provides free one-on-one professional financial counseling to residents.

According to data in 2018 from the U.S. Census Bureau, 30.5% of city residents live below the poverty line, making the need for targeted, expert help to manage financial resources essential.

Since its start, the Syracuse FEC has helped 467 clients eliminate $610,735 of debt. It has helped clients improve their credit, decrease debt, and increase savings.

Deputy Mayor Sharon Owens says the City is proud of the work being done at the center. More than 100 clients have been able to save at least one week’s worth of pay, which Owens says is a big deal, especially in these times.

“The work being done through the Syracuse FEC has already impacted hundreds of families by providing the kind of financial knowledge and guidance that leads to a better quality of life for many Syracuse residents,” said City of Syracuse Mayor Ben Walsh. “The Syracuse community and many partner organizations have embraced the FEC, which is why we have had so much success in our first year. For many residents in Syracuse, having access to this financial resource will help plant the seeds that can lead to financial stability for future generations to come.”

The Syracuse FEC is funded by the CFE Fund, Greater Syracuse H.O.P.E., the Allyn Family Foundation and the CNY Community Foundation. Home HeadQuarters and United Way of Central New York are also key Syracuse FEC partners.

The Syracuse FEC is open to all residents, regardless of their income. For more information visit SyrGov.net/FEC or call 315-474-1939 ext. 5. You can also email fec@homehq.org.