WATCH: City of Syracuse discusses new actions and proposals for policing and gives an update on City services impacted by COVID-19

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — City of Syracuse Mayor Ben Walsh will deliver his weekly community briefing at 1 p.m. Friday. Mayor Walsh will discuss the impacts of COVID-19 on city services and new actions and proposals to increase police accountability and improve police-community relations.

The Mayor will be joined by leadership and members of the Common Council, as well as Deputy Mayor Owens and Police Chief Buckner.

You can watch on the city’s YouTube page, or Facebook page. NewsChannel 9 will embed a live stream in this story once it begins.

