‘Tis the season for road construction: City of Syracuse announces several paving projects

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The City of Syracuse has been filling potholes and doing minor road repairs since mid-April. Now the real road construction season will begin.

City of Syracuse Department of Public Works Commissioner Jeremy Robinson and City Engineer Mary Robison joined Mayor Ben Walsh during his weekly briefing to announce several major milling and paving projects for the season.

Milling and paving along South Salina Street is set to begin Monday, July 13.

The project spans South Salina Street from Martin Luther King Boulevard all the way to South State Street. The 300 & 400 blocks will be paved last, due to a water main project. This will ensure a “dig once” effort.

The project also includes paving State Street from Martin Luther King Boulevard to Erie Boulevard, which is expected to be completed next year, in 2021.

The project costs $9.7 million, however 80% of the project is federally funded.

Drivers can expect occasional detours.

Additional projects from the Syracuse DPW will mill and pave the main roadways in each section of the city.

Monday, road construction along Westcott Street begins through the business district.

Grant Boulevard on the Northside, Meadowbrook Drive on the Eastside, Midland Avenue on the Southside, and Shaman Street on the Westside will all get fresh paving as well.

Overall, 9 miles of road will be paved this season, which equates to about 30 streets. In an average road construction season only about 18 roads are repaved.