WATCH: City of Syracuse Mayor holds briefing at 1 p.m.

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — City of Syracuse Mayor Ben Walsh is holding a press briefing Friday afternoon to share city news with residents.
Earlier Friday morning, Governor Andrew Cuomo called Onondaga County a “problem” due to the growing number of COVID-19 cases. He said the City of Syracuse and Cicero have seen their cases double in recent days.
NewsChannel 9 will be streaming Mayor Walsh’s briefing. A video player will appear above before the event begins.
