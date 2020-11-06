WATCH: City of Syracuse Mayor holds briefing at 1 p.m.

ONEONTA, NY (WUTR) -- SUNY Oneonta has established a campus police reform task force.It was one of the last acts as the school's president that Barbara Jean Morris would take.

"I was approached about the task force by the former president, president Barbara Jean Morris. And this was something that she wanted to do in a proactive sense, " Dr. Robert Compton, the chair of Africana and Latinx studies at SUNY Oneonta, said.

The task force will work much like the state-mandated task forces across New York.