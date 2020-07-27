City of Syracuse Police Chief addresses the weekend violence

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — “We had a tough weekend,” said City of Syracuse Police Chief Kenton Buckner. “Brutal from a violent crime standpoint.”

From Friday to Sunday, Syracuse Police responded to 11 shots fired calls and are investigating 5 shootings with injuries.

To date, the City of Syracuse has had 17 homicides. That’s two more than this time last year. Two of those homicides occurred this past weekend, one shooting victim from last weekend died from their injuries, adding another homicide to the list.

Chief Buckner is asking for the community’s help. Anyone with information can call the Syracuse Police Department at (315) 442-5222 or by using the Syracuse PD tips app.

