WATCH: Clear and cool tonight, followed by yet another great day!

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) –

High pressure remains in charge through Tuesday continuing this gorgeous stretch of weather here in CNY! This won’t be good for the brush fire threat but will be for outdoor activities!

TONIGHT:

Mainly clear and cool, but not that cold especially for March! Lows will drop to within a few degrees of 32.

TUESDAY:

The sun will continue to be the dominant feature in the sky but there will be more in the way of high clouds blending with the sun at times, especially in the afternoon. Highs will be well into the 60s to near 70!

WEDNESDAY:

Wednesday won’t be as nice looking with more clouds than not and at least a few scattered showers moving through. Highs Wednesday with the added cloud cover and a few showers around will still be mild but not any warmer than Monday or Tuesday, if not even a bit cooler. We should make the mid to upper 60s with a pretty good southerly breeze too.

LATE WEEK:

Thursday looks mainly, if not totally dry with some sun at times and highs likely warming into the low 70s!

The best chance of getting welcome rain looks to try to push in late Thursday night into Friday ahead of an intensifying storm system and it’s warm and cold fronts. Rainfall amounts may range from a half an inch to an inch or even a bit more between midnight Thursday night and sunset Friday! There may even be a few thunderstorms rolling through Friday!

It will remain unseasonably warm/mild Friday too with highs at least in the 60s.