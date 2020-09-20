WATCH: Clear with a frosty chill and record cold possible tonight

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) –

TONIGHT:

More of the same. Clear sky, little to no wind, cold temperatures expected for tonight. Lows will again dive into the 30s with some frost developing overnight. Cover the plants or bring them inside if you can. The record low for Monday morning is 35° in Syracuse and this record could be tied or broken come around sunrise Monday morning. Stay tuned.

By the way, the average first 32 degree low temperature in Syracuse is October 16th. Last year the first low of 32 degrees or lower was on November 4th. The earliest we’ve felt that kind of cold was on September 13th, 1943.

WORK WEEK:

If you’re looking for any rain it’ll be very hard to come by. Our dominating area of high pressure keeps our area rain free for most of the week (even though we really could use some).

The high gradually slips to our east the middle of the week, which puts CNY on the backside, or the warmer side. We should see the temperatures come up a little bit each day to eventually back to the low 70s come mid-week.

Not only will the day time highs come up over the coming days so too will the night time lows. Our chances for frost to develop Monday night will be lower than they were over weekend, and beyond Monday night there likely will not be any frost for a while in CNY.

BEST CHANCE OF RAIN THIS WEEK:

IF we get any rain around here it may not come until the Thursday-Friday timeframe with a weak cold front nearby. But even then, our chances are pretty low. Hang in there rain wishers we are hopeful that some more significant rain will at least try to get into the Northeast and CNY at least one or two of the last few days of the month.