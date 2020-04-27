WATCH: Clearing sky tonight will lead to a much nicer Tuesday

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)

TONIGHT:

It dries out tonight with some clearing and areas of fog thanks to an area of high pressure building in from the northwest. Lows will drop into the low to mid-30s.

TUESDAY:

High pressure will provide CNY with a pretty decent day Tuesday under some sunshine. Highs will make it well into the 50s to possibly 60 if enough sun shines.

TUESDAY NIGHT:

Clouds increase with a shower possible towards sunrise Wednesday in advance of the next weather maker approaching from the west. Lows will be in the low 40s.

WEDNESDAY:

Wednesday doesn’t look too bad at this time with quite a bit of dry time, but a few showers are expected to move through during the day. It will be breezy/windy and fairly mild with highs up around 60.

It looks like we stay pretty rainy the second half of the week, especially Thursday.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Weather Map Gallery

Almanac

Almanac

Almanac

Pollen Forecast

Pollen Forecast

Northeast Radar

Northeast Radar

UV Index

UV Index

Wind Speed

Wind Speed

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Stay Connected