WATCH: Clearing sky tonight will lead to a much nicer Tuesday

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)

TONIGHT:

It dries out tonight with some clearing and areas of fog thanks to an area of high pressure building in from the northwest. Lows will drop into the low to mid-30s.

TUESDAY:

High pressure will provide CNY with a pretty decent day Tuesday under some sunshine. Highs will make it well into the 50s to possibly 60 if enough sun shines.

TUESDAY NIGHT:

Clouds increase with a shower possible towards sunrise Wednesday in advance of the next weather maker approaching from the west. Lows will be in the low 40s.

WEDNESDAY:

Wednesday doesn’t look too bad at this time with quite a bit of dry time, but a few showers are expected to move through during the day. It will be breezy/windy and fairly mild with highs up around 60.

It looks like we stay pretty rainy the second half of the week, especially Thursday.