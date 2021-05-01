WATCH: Clouds and a few showers return to CNY tonight

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)

TONIGHT:

A fast-moving area of low pressure is pushing milder air into the area tonight which will produce a few showers and lots of clouds. It also turns breezy and milder in the wake of the warm front as temperatures rise out of the 40s to near 50 this evening to well into the 50s for most overnight.

SUNDAY:

Sunday should at least feel more seasonable with highs getting back into the 60s, but some rain showers look to accompany the milder air. Areas south of Syracuse have the best chance of rain showers Sunday.

SUNDAY NIGHT:

The front that will be stalling out in and around CNY Sunday will continue to hang around and keep the threat of scattered showers in the area Sunday night with a mild low in the low 50s.

MONDAY:

Some additional scattered showers continue Monday with the front still in the area. Highs should be a little milder mid to maybe upper 60s, especially south and west of Syracuse.

The front keeping CNY cloudier than not and unsettled at times Sunday and Monday will unfortunately still be close by Tuesday and probably Wednesday too. For this reason, the threat of at least a little rain continues right into Wednesday. Stay tuned for updates.