WATCH: Clouds and a few showers return to CNY tonight

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)

TONIGHT:

A fast-moving area of low pressure is pushing milder air into the area tonight which will produce a few showers and lots of clouds. It also turns breezy and milder in the wake of the warm front as temperatures rise out of the 40s to near 50 this evening to well into the 50s for most overnight.

SUNDAY:

Sunday should at least feel more seasonable with highs getting back into the 60s, but some rain showers look to accompany the milder air. Areas south of Syracuse have the best chance of rain showers Sunday.

SUNDAY NIGHT:

The front that will be stalling out in and around CNY Sunday will continue to hang around and keep the threat of scattered showers in the area Sunday night with a mild low in the low 50s.

MONDAY:

Some additional scattered showers continue Monday with the front still in the area. Highs should be a little milder mid to maybe upper 60s, especially south and west of Syracuse.

The front keeping CNY cloudier than not and unsettled at times Sunday and Monday will unfortunately still be close by Tuesday and probably Wednesday too. For this reason, the threat of at least a little rain continues right into Wednesday. Stay tuned for updates.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Weather Map Gallery

Almanac

Almanac

Almanac

Northeast Radar

Northeast Radar

Snow Forecast

Snow Forecast

Wind Speed

Wind Speed

Seasonal Snowfall Totals

Seasonal Snowfall Totals

CNY Snowfall Totals

CNY Snowfall Totals

UV Index

UV Index

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area