WATCH: Clouds and quiet tonight

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)

TONIGHT:

Tonight will be tranquil under a mostly cloudy sky with lows dropping into the 20s. This means any slush and water on streets, parking lots and sidewalks that are not treated will be freezing up so be careful if you are out and about tonight into early Tuesday.

TUESDAY:

Tuesday looks to be a quiet day with lots of clouds around. We will watch low pressure track to our south over southern Pennsylvania. Some moisture from this system may sneak north into central New York so we won’t rule out a few passing rain or snow showers. Highs will be in the upper 30s to around 40.

TUESDAY NIGHT:

There will likely be a brief window where a little lake effect snow develops after 8 in the evening east of Lake Ontario which will sink south to near Syracuse late Tuesday night. About 1 to 3” of snow will be possible east of Lake Ontario, especially across the Tug Hill, while areas southeast of Lake Ontario, including Syracuse may see a coating to an inch by Wednesday morning. Lows will be in the mid 20s.

WEDNESDAY:

High and dry midweek with some sun expected. Highs will reach the mid to upper 30s.

A potentially sloppy storm system will affect the region late Wednesday night into Thursday with snow and possibly a mix and or rain. Click here for more details on this potentially sloppy storm system.