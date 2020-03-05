WATCH: Clouds give way to sunshine Thursday

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)

THURSDAY:

Clouds will linger with even a few flurries Thursday morning. Some sunshine will develop as the morning progresses thanks to high pressure temporarily moving in.

Highs will warm into the low to mid-40s.

THURSDAY NIGHT:

High pressure quickly scoots east as a new system moves east over the Great Lakes. This will bring an increase in cloud cover but for the most part, Thursday night is dry.

FRIDAY:



Friday morning, rain and snow showers spread across CNY from west to east. Temperatures start out in the mid to upper 30s. As this system quickly moves east, colder air will file in.



Any rain will quickly change to snow as temperatures steadily fall through the 30s during the day.The best chance for accumulation will be between Friday afternoon and Friday evening as temperatures go below freezing.

With that said, accumulation is going to be minimal. For Syracuse, an inch or less of snow is expected. For higher elevations, about 1-3” is possible by Friday evening.