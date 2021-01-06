WATCH: Clouds hang tough with some flurries/sprinkles this afternoon

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)–

THIS AFTERNOON:

Another small piece of energy will rotate through CNY late this afternoon and evening and produce a brief flare up of flurries and possibly a bit of drizzle. Little to no snow accumulation is expected though. It will be a little brisk this afternoon too with highs near 35.

High temperatures will remain a little above normal for early January and wind chills are expected to be primarily in the 20s which is almost mild by January standards.

TONIGHT:

After some evening flurries, there shouldn’t be much flurry activity overnight as drier air starts to come in more so. Lows tonight will be in the mid to upper 20s.

THURSDAY:

Clouds and possibly a passing flurry or two to start the day should give way to at least a brighter sky if not some breaks of afternoon sun. It will remain a little brisk with a north-northwest wind between 5 and 15 mph as highs reach the low 30s, or seasonable.

FRIDAY:

The weather stays uneventful to round out the week. We are even more hopeful for at least some sun to shine to end the week thanks to winds shifting to more of a north or even northeasterly direction. Fingers crossed that we can dry out enough to get those much needed rays of sun out on Friday! Highs even with sun may struggle to reach 30.

By the way, the average high for this time of year is in the low 30s.

Are you wondering why it’s so quiet this week through at least this weekend across CNY with no snow of significance and no harsh/bitter cold? If so, click here.