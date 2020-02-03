WATCH: Clouds increase with a shower possible towards Tuesday morning

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)

TONIGHT:

There could be a few rain showers and possibly a little wintry mix towards Tuesday morning in advance of a weak wave of low pressure. Much of Monday night looks dry though. Lows will be in the low to mid 30s.  

TUESDAY:

A few spotty light rain showers possibly mixed with a little wintry mix will be possible on Tuesday. Highs will be near 40.  

TUESDAY NIGHT – WEDNESDAY:

A few rain/snow showers will be possible Tuesday night thanks to a cold front sliding through. Wednesday looks to be quiet and chilly under clouds giving way to some sunshine for the afternoon. Lows Tuesday night will be in the mid-20s and highs Wednesday will be in the low 30s.  

The weather will get much more active with a more significant storm system and precipitation probable for the last half of the week. For more details on the tricky, changeable forecast for Thursday and Friday click here.

