WATCH: Clouds increase with spring feel continuing this afternoon

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)

THIS AFTERNOON:

We continue the mild theme the rest of today. Highs will be in the low 50s for most which is the warmest it’s been in CNY since January 12th! Clouds will be on the increase this afternoon, but we will be staying dry.

TONIGHT:

Thicker clouds overspreading CNY will be in response to a weak cold front and an approaching storm system. A little rain possibly mixed with snow over the higher terrain north of Syracuse arrives near daybreak Tuesday. Lows will range from 30 to 35.

TUESDAY:

Occasional light rain may mix or fall as a bit of wet snow across the higher terrain of the Tug Hill and Adirondacks Tuesday. It will be a cooler day thanks to the light precipitation and clouds, but still mild with highs in the upper 30s to low 40s.

