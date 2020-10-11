WATCH: Clouds increasing with maybe a shower towards morning

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)-

TONIGHT:

Clouds will increase with a shower or two possible towards Monday morning mainly south of Syracuse thanks to the remnants of Delta. Lows will be in the 40s.

MONDAY (COLUMBUS DAY):

The remnants of Hurricane Delta may send a couple of spotty showers into the region, but it still appears that the bulk of the rain will stay to the south of CNY. So we actually will probably experience a mainly dry Monday.

Highs will be up near 60 with more clouds than not and a pretty good breeze accentuating the cool air.