WATCH: Clouds remain overnight, dense fog for some

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) – We are ending the year mild but we start the year with changes in the weather.

THURSDAY NIGHT:

Lots clouds remain overnight with scattered rain showers departing Central New York.

Over the hilltops watch for areas of dense fog through the overnight. A Dense Fog Advisory is in effect for Tompkins, Cortland, Chenango and Otsego Counties until 8 am Friday. Visibilities could be near zero at times.

Temperatures only drop into the mid 30s.

FRIDAY (NEW YEAR’S EVE):

More clouds greet us for Friday. A weak weather system in the upper atmosphere is moving through and that should be enough to squeeze out some light precipitation. Thankfully temperatures are well above freezing so rain showers look to be the most likely precipitation type. This is good news for anyone that has plans out and about for New Year’s Eve!

SATURDAY (NEW YEAR’S DAY):

The showers from Friday and overnight New Year’s Eve are the forerunners of a more widespread area of rain and mild air headed our way for the first day of 2022. The steadiest of the rain looks to come later in the afternoon lasting into the night.

It is even warmer for New Years Day as we end up around 50 degrees.

SUNDAY:

The warmth leading up to New Year’s Day departs Sunday. A cold front moves east through Central New York in the morning and temperatures begin to drop. 30s eventually turn to 20s as any rain changes to snow or snow showers. A light accumulation of snow is possible

Even colder air builds in Sunday night and Monday turns into our coldest day of the winter season so far with highs only in the 20s!