WATCH: Clouds return Thursday but remaining dry…for now

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) –

OVERNIGHT:

High pressure slowly slides east of the area late tonight allowing some high clouds to move through Central New York. That will slow the temperature drop that we saw earlier in the evening.

It’s a seasonably chilly night with lows bottoming out in the low to mid 30s. You might have a little frost to scrape off the windshield Thursday morning.

THURSDAY:

The pressure gradient tightens between the area of high pressure sliding farther east of us and a cold front approaching from the west. This will result in a pretty good breeze out of the southeast and should help push temperatures well into the 50s to near 60 Thursday, despite more clouds than sun.

The strongest winds Thursday afternoon into Thursday night will be found across the higher terrain of CNY, especially across the Northern part of the Tug Hill which is why there’s a Wind Advisory for that area.

There’s also a slight chance of a passing shower Thursday thanks to a warm front pushing into the area during the day, but for the most part Thursday is a dry day.

THURSDAY NIGHT – FRIDAY:

It’s a breezy/windy and mild night. Lows should not drop below 50 with the steady, at times gusty, wind and clouds.

Rain and possible thunder develop around, or just after midnight out ahead of our next stronger cold front. Rain could be heavy at times pre-dawn and for the morning commute Friday. A half inch to an inch of rain is possible by Friday afternoon.

The cold front pushes through quickly Friday morning. The rain is expected to taper by the midday hours, and we may even see some sun develop during the afternoon.

Temperatures should start near 60, but cool through the 50s during the day as cooler air drains in behind the Friday morning cold front passage.

This colder air will be the culprit of lake effect rain and higher elevation snow showers this weekend. That’s right…Mother Nature’s spoiling is about to end this weekend. So be in the mindset for a more typical feel and look.