Closings
There is currently 1 active closing. Click for more details.

WATCH: Clouds return tonight, but it stays dry

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)

TONIGHT:

Unfortunately, more clouds will return late tonight thanks to wrap around moisture spinning around a large and intense storm off the East Coast. Lows tonight will be in the mid-30s.

THURSDAY:

The above mentioned ocean storm system will retrograde (moving east to west) across the Canadian Maritimes/North Atlantic Thursday afternoon and night. This will keep the sky mainly gray Thursday, but it still appears we will stay dry. Highs on Thursday will be in the mid to upper 40s with a pretty stiff, cool breeze thanks to the tightening pressure gradient between the storm system off the East Coast and high to the northwest.

THURSDAY NIGHT:

A batch of showers will likely rotate in around the ocean storm late Thursday night as the storm off the coast shifts a little more to the west. So the best chance of a few rain and higher terrain snow showers in Central New York will be after midnight Thursday night into Friday morning. Lows by Friday morning will range from 35 to 40 and it will remain brisk.

FRIDAY:

A little trough of low pressure extending out of the ocean storm will continue to provide more clouds than not and a few rain and higher terrain snow showers for the first part of Friday.

Thankfully, as the storm off the coast with its trough pulls away Friday afternoon and night the air will dry. The drying air may lead to a little sun to round out Friday and then some more significant clearing heading into Saturday.

It will be seasonably cool and breezy with highs around 50 Friday.

WEEKEND:

Some sun will be with us more so come Saturday, especially during the afternoon the way it’s looking thanks to high pressure reestablishing itself across the Northeast. It should be milder too with highs well into the 50s to possibly 60 with enough sun on Saturday.

The end of the weekend may feature a few scattered showers developing with highs once again between 55 and 60.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

 

On March 12, 2020, the NCAA canceled its 2020 Men’s Basketball Tournament.  Consequently, and as provided for in the Station’s Basketball Madness Official Rules and due to circumstances beyond the control of the Station (and Nexstar Media Group, Inc.), both the national and local market Basketball Madness Bracket Challenge contests have been canceled. No new entries will be accepted and any previously submitted entries will be deleted within five (5) business days.

Weather Map Gallery

Almanac

Almanac

Almanac

Pollen Forecast

Pollen Forecast

Northeast Radar

Northeast Radar

UV Index

UV Index

Wind Speed

Wind Speed

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Stay Connected