WATCH: Clouds return tonight, but it stays dry

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)

TONIGHT:

Unfortunately, more clouds will return late tonight thanks to wrap around moisture spinning around a large and intense storm off the East Coast. Lows tonight will be in the mid-30s.

THURSDAY:

The above mentioned ocean storm system will retrograde (moving east to west) across the Canadian Maritimes/North Atlantic Thursday afternoon and night. This will keep the sky mainly gray Thursday, but it still appears we will stay dry. Highs on Thursday will be in the mid to upper 40s with a pretty stiff, cool breeze thanks to the tightening pressure gradient between the storm system off the East Coast and high to the northwest.

THURSDAY NIGHT:

A batch of showers will likely rotate in around the ocean storm late Thursday night as the storm off the coast shifts a little more to the west. So the best chance of a few rain and higher terrain snow showers in Central New York will be after midnight Thursday night into Friday morning. Lows by Friday morning will range from 35 to 40 and it will remain brisk.

FRIDAY:

A little trough of low pressure extending out of the ocean storm will continue to provide more clouds than not and a few rain and higher terrain snow showers for the first part of Friday.

Thankfully, as the storm off the coast with its trough pulls away Friday afternoon and night the air will dry. The drying air may lead to a little sun to round out Friday and then some more significant clearing heading into Saturday.

It will be seasonably cool and breezy with highs around 50 Friday.

WEEKEND:

Some sun will be with us more so come Saturday, especially during the afternoon the way it’s looking thanks to high pressure reestablishing itself across the Northeast. It should be milder too with highs well into the 50s to possibly 60 with enough sun on Saturday.

The end of the weekend may feature a few scattered showers developing with highs once again between 55 and 60.