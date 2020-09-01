WATCH: Clouds rule the sky with a spotty shower this afternoon

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)

THIS AFTERNOON:

This afternoon will feature more clouds than not with a south-southeast breeze that will be importing a muggier air mass and possibly a spotty shower/sprinkle or two. Most will stay dry the rest of the day though. Highs should reach the upper 70s to around 80.

TONIGHT:

It will be breezy, balmy and muggy with a shower or two possible, especially towards Wednesday morning ahead of a dying cold front. Lows will be in the upper 60s to around 70.

WEDNESDAY:

The aforementioned weakening cold front will likely hold together enough so that a few scattered showers and storms will be around, especially during the second half of the day. There will also be intervals of hazy sun with a gusty southwest wind which will send even muggier air into the area. Highs will be in the low to mid 80s Wednesday afternoon.

LATE WEEK:

It will stay warm and muggy Thursday with a few showers/storms possible before cooler changes take place to round out the week. Stay tuned for updates regarding the end of the week and holiday weekend coming up.