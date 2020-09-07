WATCH: Clouds rule with a few widely scattered showers possible tonight

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)-

TONIGHT:

A cold front will try to work in from the west and probably stall just south and east of CNY late Monday night. As a result there will probably be quite a few clouds and even a few showers around. Lows will be in the low 60s.

TUESDAY:

There will likely be more clouds than not on Tuesday but still intervals of sun and thanks to the above mentioned front being nearby we can’t rule out a shower or two, especially during the afternoon. Overall though, Tuesday should be a mainly dry and still warm too with highs within a few degrees of 80. Tuesday will also probably turn a bit more humid too.

The front nearby should move north of CNY more so late Tuesday/Tuesday night setting us up for what looks to be the warmest air of the week come Wednesday. Stay tuned for updates to see how warm it gets and how long it last.