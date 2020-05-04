WATCH: Clouds slowly break up and it turns cold tonight

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)

TONIGHT:

High pressure will be building in tonight and provide us with a mainly clear sky and chilly night. Lows will likely range from about 30 to 35 for most with a possibility of frost developing across CNY.

A breeze is expected to stay up between 5 and 10 mph through the night which should help limit the development of frost. If you have tender plants you’ve already planted it would be a good idea to cover or bring them in before going to bed tonight. Otherwise they may not make it. Click here for more details on the Freeze Watch that is in effect for many.

TUESDAY:

It stays unseasonably cool despite a pretty good deal of sun Tuesday with high pressure in control. After a potentially frosty start, the highs on Tuesday should make the low 50s once again.

TUESDAY NIGHT:

Some clouds will be around Tuesday night thanks to a developing storm to the south of the Northeast. We are expecting enough clear sky so that temperatures fall into the low to mid 30s and possibly even a little lower depending on how many clouds actually work in.

Bottom line, there could very well be some more frost developing late Tuesday night into the start of Wednesday. If you have sensitive plants be sure to cover or bring them in otherwise they may not survive the night.

WEDNESDAY:

We are expecting the sky to turn mostly cloudy during the day as the above mentioned storm to the south develops more so. At this point though, it appears most if not all of the rain will stay south of the region Wednesday.

There could be a few showers south and east of Syracuse to end the day, but it looks like most will stay dry Wednesday. Highs should make it well into the 50s, especially if we see added sun in the morning/early afternoon.