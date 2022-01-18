WATCH: Cold air departs CNY but for how long?

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) – The cold air is about to briefly retreat, but not for long.

TONIGHT:

Bundle up if you’re going to the SU versus Clemson basketball game tonight, as temperatures drop into the single digits and low teens this evening for those walking to and from the Dome. Thankfully, there will not be much wind to add insult to injury!

Just as quick as we drop this evening, the temperatures rise right back up because a warm front is moving in. The wind shifts south which helps the temperatures well into the 20s to near 30 by sunrise.

There may be a few snow showers too towards morning too, but mainly north of Syracuse for the Tug Hill, Watertown and North Country areas. Little to no snow accumulation for most by daybreak.

WEDNESDAY:

A brief January thaw occurs on Wednesday, but will be accompanied by a 10 to 20 mph wind with gusts between 20 and 30 mph.

First, a warm front will clip the North Country and areas east of Lake Ontario in the morning causing a period of light snow with a coating to as much as 2 or 3 inches of snow.

Meanwhile, an area of low pressure is tracking to our north during the day. Southwesterly winds developing ahead of that low and approaching cold front causes our temperatures to rise well above freezing, perhaps as warm as 40 degrees.

This relative warmth is fleeting.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT:

A cold front moves through Wednesday night with some rain and snow showers that transition to a little lake snow east and southeast of Lake Ontario late Wednesday night. A coating to an inch or two of snow is possible for many, including Syracuse by Thursday morning.

In the wake of the front, is another shot of arctic air for the last half of the week. It won’t be quite as cold as we experienced this past weekend but not by much.

THURSDAY – FRIDAY:

A bit of limited lake snow is around Syracuse and the Finger Lakes much of Thursday thanks to a brisk northwest wind. Another coating to an inch or two of snow is possible in spots around and west of Syracuse Thursday.

Highs on Thursday will only be in the mid to upper teens, while it likely won’t even be that warm Friday despite a good deal of sunshine for many!