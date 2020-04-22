WATCH: Cold and dry with winds finally settling tonight

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)

TONIGHT:

The sky will be partly cloudy and it will be pretty cold once again tonight with lows between 25 and 30 as high pressure will keep us high and dry.

THURSDAY:

A warm front will inch towards the region on Thursday and provide more clouds and possibly a little rain Thursday afternoon that may even start as a bit of wet snow, especially across the hills. It will remain unseasonably chilly, but it will not be quite as chilly with much less wind compared to Wednesday. Highs are expected to make the mid to upper 40s.

THURSDAY NIGHT:

A wave of low pressure sliding south of us will produce some rain in CNY Thursday night and maybe a bit of snow across the Adirondacks with lows dropping into the 30s to around 40. There could also be areas of dense fog developing.

FRIDAY:

Low pressure will slowly depart the Northeast with rain showers tapering during the midday/early afternoon hours the way it looks now. Highs will be in the upper 40s to low 50s.

WEEKEND:

The weekend looks split in Central New York with Saturday being the pick day. Expect high pressure to protect us through most, if not all of Saturday with some sun and maybe a few showers towards sunset. Highs will be well into the 50s and possibly 60 if we see enough sun.

It appears an area of low pressure sliding up near the East Coast will be close enough to us to provide a chilly rain to end the weekend that may even fall in the form of snow later Sunday/Sunday night over the higher terrain. Highs will likely be in the 40s to round out the weekend.

By the way, the average high will be in the low 60s this last weekend of April.