WATCH: Cold and quiet through Wednesday; Snow develops Wednesday night

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)-

TONIGHT:

It will be quite cold and quiet under a partly cloudy sky as a Canadian area of high pressure to the north keeps us protected. Lows will drop into the upper single digits to mid teens.

MIDWEEK STORM AND ITS POSSIBLE IMPACTS ON CNY:

A Winter Storm Watch has been issued for the southern counties of Central New York for late Wednesday afternoon into the start of Thursday…

WHAT WE KNOW:

Wednesday looks to stay dry through sunset across CNY

Storm is tracking farther north and as a result it appears more snow will fall for CNY Wednesday night

Heaviest snow stays just south and east of CNY Wednesday night

Heaviest snow falls overnight Wednesday night into the predawn hours of Thursday

There will be a sharp cutoff in snow totals along the northern fringe of this storm

Snow tapers pretty quickly after sunrise Thursday morning

The Thursday morning commute will likely be a slick one

WHAT WE DON’T KNOW:

The northern extent of the more significant/impactful snow of 6+ inches

The exact track of the coastal storm

How the dry air overhead will limit the snowfall Wednesday night

WEDNESDAY:

Any sun will fade behind increasing clouds during the day with highs between 25 and 30.

Snow will be overspreading Pennsylvania during the day and getting into the Southern Tier between 3 and 6 pm, but will stay south of CNY until after 6 or 7 pm.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT:

Some at least moderate snow will develop across much of CNY Wednesday night the way it looks now, including the Syracuse area. An accumulation of 4 to as much as 8 or 9 inches appears to be most likely now for the Syracuse area with closer to 3 or 4” the farther north of Syracuse you go and more the farther south of Syracuse you are.

The highest probability of 6+ inches will be near and south of Syracuse across the Southern Finger Lakes and points south and east. Lows will be in the teens to around 20.

The best chances of seeing a foot or more from this nor’easter will be down across the Southern Finger Lakes, Southern Tier, Catskills, Albany area, North-Central Pennsylvania into Southern New England.

Of course, since the storm is still about 24 to 36 hours away from affecting the Northeast the track of the storm could waiver a little farther north or south. A small jog to the north could mean a more snow for all of CNY, while a shift farther to the south would result in little to no snow for much of our region. Stay tuned for updates over the next couple days as we continue to iron out the details with new information coming in.

THURSDAY:

Any snow around to start Thursday, especially south and east of Syracuse, will move out pretty quickly after sunrise and we could even see some sun poke through the clouds during the afternoon. It will remain brisk and chilly with highs in the mid to upper 20s.