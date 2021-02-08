WATCH: Cold, but nice the rest of today; Snow on the way

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)–

THIS AFTERNOON:

Any lingering lake snow well north of Syracuse in Jefferson and far Northern Oswego counties will lift farther north and slowly dissipate this afternoon as high pressure briefly builds in.

Most of CNY will not see a flake of snow this afternoon, but another coating to 2 or 3 inches of fluffy snow is possible near and west of 81 in Jefferson County thru early this evening. Highs will range from 20 to 25 with light winds limiting the wind chill factor thankfully.

TONIGHT – TUESDAY:

Another weak system will race at us late Monday night into Tuesday with another shot of light to moderate snow for all expected. Snowfall amounts will not be too significant, but about 1 to 3 inches is expected between midnight tonight and lunch time Tuesday which will likely make for somewhat slick travel possibly Tuesday morning commute.

Snow will taper to flurries or a few snow showers Tuesday afternoon.

Lows tonight will be in the low to mid teens and highs Tuesday will be in the upper 20s to maybe 30.

A band of lake snow is expected to develop southeast of Lake Ontario Tuesday night into Wednesday and some accumulation is expected near and north of Syracuse the way it looks now. Stay tuned for updates.