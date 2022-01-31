WATCH: Cold tonight, but even milder air ahead the next couple of days

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) – A warming trend will take place the next couple of days. Keep the sunglasses handy!

TONIGHT:

The quiet weather continues tonight. It won’t be as cold either with low dropping to the low teens and single digits (above zero!) under a clear to partly cloudy sky.

TUESDAY:

We’re starting off February with (finally) some milder temperatures! We end up above normal AND freezing with highs between 35 to 40°! The sunshine and gusty southerly wind helps get those temperatures as high as they do, but it also makes it feel more like the 20s with the wind chill.

TUESDAY NIGHT – WEDNESDAY:

It doesn’t stop there; We should reach into at least the low 40s Wednesday, and it stays mainly dry Wednesday too with a steady southerly breeze. Don’t get used to it though. Temperatures will quickly tumble by the end of the week and the start of the weekend.