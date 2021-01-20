WATCH: Cold with evening lake snow showers fizzling

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)

TONIGHT:

After some evening snow showers/flurries fizzle southeast of Lake Ontario, most of the night will be cold and quiet under a partly to mostly cloudy sky with a few snow showers possible towards Thursday morning.

Temperatures will initially drop to between 15 and 20 during the evening before rising well into the 20s overnight as a breeze starts to kick up out of the south.

THURSDAY:

Another clipper will race into Central New York Thursday with a brisk southwest flow pushing temperatures into the mid-30s again, but there should also be some snow showers developing too. Most areas will not see anything more than a coating to an inch of snow Thursday, but there should be about 2 to 5” in and around the Tug Hill.

SNOWFALL EXPECTED WEDNESDAY NIGHT THRU 6PM THURSDAY

THURSDAY NIGHT:

Some more lake snow will pile up Thursday night mainly east of Lake Ontario with 6 to 12”+ expected in the most persistent snows between Northern Oswego, Southern Jefferson and Lewis counties, especially over the Tug Hill.

FRIDAY:

Come Friday morning the band of snow north of Syracuse will make its way to the south thanks to a cold front pushing slowly through during the day. Much of CNY will likely pick up at least a minor accumulation of snow on Friday, and it will be a brisk and seasonably chilly day with highs in the low 30s. Stay tuned for updates from the NewsChannel 9 Storm Team on the lake effect snow and possible amounts to end the week.

Stay Connected