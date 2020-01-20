WATCH: Cold with sun and few lingering lake flakes in spots this afternoon

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)

THIS AFTERNOON:

We’ll be dealing with pesky light, lingering lake effect snow showers and flurries near and west of Syracuse the majority of the day. Little to no accumulation is expected this afternoon.

Today will be the coldest day of the next several though with highs in the low 20s for the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday despite some sun expected to shine.

TONIGHT – TUESDAY:

There’s likely still going to be a touch of lake effect snow shower activity trying to redevelop southeast of Lake Ontario near or just north of Syracuse this evening and then shifting to areas east of the lake on Tuesday. Lows will range from the mid-single digits to around 10 tonight.

The weather should be pretty uneventful into Tuesday other than some lake snow showers developing east of Lake Ontario Tuesday afternoon. Highs will be in the mid to upper 20s Tuesday afternoon.

The area of high pressure building in early this week will scoot to the south and east of CNY mid to late this week. This will push milder air back into the region with highs getting back into the 30s by Wednesday and possibly flirting with 40 late in the week!

It also looks precipitation free mid to late this week too!