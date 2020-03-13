WATCH: Colder air moves in on a gusty wind and rain

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)



FRIDAY:

Expect a line of steady rain ahead of the cold front to swing through CNY from west to east during the morning commute from about 7am through 12pm.

Temperatures start off in the 50s Friday morning, but drop into and through the 40s during the afternoon behind a strong cold front. There will probably even be a few lake effect rain and even higher terrain snow showers east-southeast of Lake Ontario late Friday afternoon and evening.

Also, the wind is very strong today. A wind Advisory has been issued for Jefferson and Lewis counties through Friday and now Oswego, northern Cayuga and Wayne counties are included. Winds could gust up to 50 mph



A Lakeshore Flood Watch has been issued for Jefferson, Oswego and northern Cayuga counties where strong winds could cause wave heights of up to 8 feet.

Outside the advisory area it’s still windy Friday with gusts over 30-40 mph, especially in the morning.

We quiet down for the weekend but it will be cooler.