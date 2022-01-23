WATCH: Colder with a little lingering lake effect tonight, but what about Monday?

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) – After several inches of snow east of Lake Ontario, and a coating to an inch or two for much of the rest of CNY on Sunday, it looks like a quieter, colder Sunday night ahead.

TONIGHT:

Other than some lingering light lake effect snow showers/flurries, mainly south and southeast of Lake Ontario, the weather is quiet and cold tonight.

Any lake effect flurries/light snow tapers off for most near and after midnight as high pressure builds in.

Lows drop to within a few degrees of zero by Monday morning for most.

A coating to an inch of snow is possible south and southeast of Lake Ontario tonight, but upwards of a few inches of fluff could very well fall near the Lake Ontario shoreline between Sodus and Oswego.

MONDAY:

After the very cold start to Monday, we should recover into the low to mid 20s with intervals of sun fading behind increasing clouds during the afternoon. This is ahead of the next weather maker that is expected to deliver a widespread light accumulating snow Monday night into Tuesday.

MONDAY NIGHT – TUESDAY:

A clipper swings in with a quick shot of snow Monday night into the start of Tuesday. Snow develops after 5 or 6 Monday evening from west to east across the region.

A fresh coating to 2 or 3 inches of snow is expected across all of CNY by mid to late Tuesday morning, but there could be a little more than 3 inches over the southern part of the Tug Hill/Adirondacks. Lows Monday night only drop to within a few degrees of 20.

Behind the clipper, an arctic cold front will move into the area and could trigger a band of lake snow to develop Tuesday afternoon/evening east or southeast of Lake Ontario.

Highs on Tuesday should be up near 30, but don’t get used to the ‘milder’ air because more arctic air builds in Tuesday night into Wednesday with limited lake snow south and southeast of Lake Ontario too.