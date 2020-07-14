WATCH: Comfy again with a few scattered showers/storm tapering during the afternoon

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)

THIS AFTERNOON:

Our best chance for a passing shower or storm or two will be through the first part of the afternoon around Syracuse and points west, while the shower/storm threat will linger through the afternoon east of 81 and Syracuse.

An upper air disturbance and weak front/trough will be slowly departing this afternoon decreasing the shower threat as the afternoon progresses. That means the brightest and driest part of the day will be the latter half of the afternoon into the evening.

With sunshine coming out more so later this afternoon we should manage to make a run at 80 degrees or a bit higher. If we hit 80 degrees it will be the 29 straight days we have been 80 or warmer, the 5th longest streak ever!

TONIGHT:

The sky will be partly cloudy tonight and it will once again be another night many probably will not need the AC running. Lows will be in the low to mid 60s once again with a bit of fog developing in spots too.

WEDNESDAY:

High pressure settles in on Wednesday so expect more in the way of sunshine in Central New York. While it warms up into the mid-80s it shouldn’t be too humid. That changes a bit late in the week and especially over the upcoming weekend when we could be looking at our 3rd heat wave of the year! Stay tuned.