WATCH: Cool and quiet tonight, followed by another winner Monday!

It certainly didn’t look or feel like the first official full day of winter on Sunday with highs well into the 40s under lots of sunshine! If you enjoyed Sunday you are going to love Monday CNY! Keep the shades handy and the heavy winter gear will not be needed again.

TONIGHT – MONDAY:

Tonight will be clear to partly cloudy and it will be pretty mild for the night compared to a “normal” late December night as lows will drop only to between 25 and 30 for most.

A southwest breeze out ahead of an approaching cold front to the north will provide us with an even warmer Monday under a good deal of sunshine once again! Highs should make it into the upper 40s to low 50s Monday afternoon!

TUESDAY (CHRISTMAS EVE):

You may notice our forecast high is back in the 30s on Tuesday. That is because a weak cold front drops through central New York Monday night allowing slightly cooler air to drop in from Canada.

The front doesn’t have a lot moisture with it so it will likely come through with nothing more than a stray flurry and some extra clouds Monday night that could linger into the start of Tuesday. It appears we actually could see some sun develop Tuesday too, as highs will be in the mid to upper 30s.

The quiet weather continues into Christmas Day as well.