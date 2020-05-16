WATCH: Cool and quiet with patchy fog tonight

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)

TONIGHT:

High pressure to the north will remain in control of the weather across the Northeast and CNY tonight with a clear to partly cloudy sky, patchy fog and lows cooling into the mid-40s.

SUNDAY:

We have some better news for Sunday. A storm system moving out of the middle of the country is a little slower in arriving so expect a bit of morning sunshine followed by increasing clouds during the afternoon. Some rain showers arrive in the evening after 5 or 6, but it is more scattered in nature.

Sunday ends up the warmer of the two weekend days with highs around 70.

EARLY NEXT WEEK:

The system approaching us Sunday remains a slow mover which impacts our weather early next week. With the system stuck to our west, an easterly breeze will persist over us transporting some moisture off the Atlantic Ocean into Central New York. We expect widespread showers, if not some steady rain, at least into Monday morning.

There could be a bit of localized flooding north of Syracuse up near and east of Lake Ontario, but it does not look like widespread flooding will be an issue at this time. Highs will be in the 50s to possibly low 60s if we experience enough dry time later Monday.

It now lows like any rain will tend to taper Monday afternoon into Monday night thanks to a strong area of high pressure to the north and east reestablishing itself across the Northeast with drier air returning. That’s right, it appears high pressure will win out across much of the Northeast and we should dry out enough so that intervals of sun shine Tuesday! It looks breezy and milder on Tuesday too with highs in the 60s.