WATCH: Cool, intervals of sun with a spotty shower possible this afternoon

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)

THIS AFTERNOON:

Drier air building in from the west will lead to more breaks of sun developing this afternoon. A few showers are expected to linger east of Syracuse, especially across the Tug Hill and Adirondacks through about 2 or 3, but overall, much of the rest of today should end up being dry.

Highs climb well into the 50s to around 60 with a cool breeze.

TONIGHT:

A cold front will slowly move through tonight with some clouds and maybe a shower, but all in all it looks mainly quiet and chilly.

Lows will drop to the mid-30s to near 40 with patchy frost possible in the normally colder spots of CNY. For this reason, the National Weather Service has issued a Frost Advisory for parts of CNY late tonight through the start of Tuesday.

So, if you have tender plants already planted or just sitting in a pot outside, I would bring them in or cover them before bed tonight just to be safe.

Also, Monday evening at or just after 8:04 we may be able to get a glimpse of a rocket launch from Virginia if the weather permits.

TUESDAY:

Behind the Monday night cold front, it’s windy and cool/chilly for Tuesday with intervals of sun and a few scattered primarily afternoon showers popping up. The combination of colder air aloft, daytime heating and the low-level moisture are the culprits for any showers that pop Tuesday.

Also, any showers that do develop Tuesday may very well mix with a little graupel, snow, especially across the higher terrain. Highs on Tuesday are only expected to be in the low to maybe mid 50s and a gusty wind will only make it feel cooler.

Unfortunately, the cool weather pattern continues through the week…