WATCH: Cool, intervals of sun with a spotty shower possible this afternoon

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)

THIS AFTERNOON:

Drier air building in from the west will lead to more breaks of sun developing this afternoon. A few showers are expected to linger east of Syracuse, especially across the Tug Hill and Adirondacks through about 2 or 3, but overall, much of the rest of today should end up being dry.

Highs climb well into the 50s to around 60 with a cool breeze.

TONIGHT:

A cold front will slowly move through tonight with some clouds and maybe a shower, but all in all it looks mainly quiet and chilly.

Lows will drop to the mid-30s to near 40 with patchy frost possible in the normally colder spots of CNY. For this reason, the National Weather Service has issued a Frost Advisory for parts of CNY late tonight through the start of Tuesday.

So, if you have tender plants already planted or just sitting in a pot outside, I would bring them in or cover them before bed tonight just to be safe.

Also, Monday evening at or just after 8:04 we may be able to get a glimpse of a rocket launch from Virginia if the weather permits.

TUESDAY:

Behind the Monday night cold front, it’s windy and cool/chilly for Tuesday with intervals of sun and a few scattered primarily afternoon showers popping up. The combination of colder air aloft, daytime heating and the low-level moisture are the culprits for any showers that pop Tuesday.

Also, any showers that do develop Tuesday may very well mix with a little graupel, snow, especially across the higher terrain. Highs on Tuesday are only expected to be in the low to maybe mid 50s and a gusty wind will only make it feel cooler.

Unfortunately, the cool weather pattern continues through the week…

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Weather Map Gallery

Almanac

Almanac

Almanac

Northeast Radar

Northeast Radar

Snow Forecast

Snow Forecast

Wind Speed

Wind Speed

Seasonal Snowfall Totals

Seasonal Snowfall Totals

CNY Snowfall Totals

CNY Snowfall Totals

UV Index

UV Index

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area