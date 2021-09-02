WATCH: Cool weather to end the week but warming to start the weekend

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) –

Behind what’s left of Ida, the coolest air mass we’ve felt in months blows in from the north for the last half of the week.

OVERNIGHT:

With the cooler airmass, clouds will prevail overnight. A northwesterly wind over Lake Ontario leads to lake effect rain showers from Syracuse west.

It will stay cool and refreshing tonight with cloud. Lows are again dipping into the 50s.

FRIDAY:

The air will also be cool enough to possibly produce some lake effect showers the start off Friday.

As high pressure builds in from the west through the day Friday the conditions become less for the lake effect and we should end up with more sunshine the second half of the day. However, that sun won’t do much to warm us up. It is a struggle to reach 70 Friday.

Get those fall fleeces and sweaters ready to roll!

WEEKEND:

Quiet weather to start the weekend but the chances for showers go up Saturday night. The pick day of the weekend will be Saturday.

Sunday, we have a low pressure system moving to the northeast from the central U.S. This will do a couple things for us. First, it will bring us a more southwesterly flow, which means temperatures will be a bit warmer/more seasonable. It will also bring some showers Saturday night and through Sunday.