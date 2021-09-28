WATCH: Cool weather to highlight the end of September

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) –

OVERNIGHT:

The sky clears out tonight and winds settle to near calm allowing the air to cool into the 40s for many. It will be only the third time this September in Syracuse. Normally cooler spots of CNY may chill into the mid-30s with possibly even a bit of frost for a few come sunrise Wednesday!

WEDNESDAY:

A reinforcing shot of cool air arrives in Central New York Wednesday afternoon/evening. The leading edge is a cold front that MAY trigger a shower or two late in the afternoon and especially during the evening. At the very least, the sunny start to the day ends with mostly cloudy skies. Highs near 65.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT:

A mostly cloudy sky and a few showers are expected Wednesday night thanks to a reinforcing cold front sliding through. Lows despite the clouds should drop into the mid to upper 40s.

THURSDAY:

With cooler coming in later Wednesday night and Thursday morning there could be some lake effect rain showers south of Lake Ontario. A northerly wind direction means the most likely spots t o see the wet weather are over the Finger Lakes.

Behind Wednesday night’s cold front, temperatures likely struggle to reach the low 60s on Thursday despite some breaks of sun! Thursday is probably going to be the coolest day we’ve felt around CNY since the end of May! That was the last time the high temperature in Syracuse did not reach 60.

FRIDAY:

It looks nicer to round out the week with more in the way of sunshine developing, less of a breeze and highs climbing well into the 60s.

Right now, there’s some uncertainty regarding the first weekend of October and the chances of rain or not. Stay tuned for updates.