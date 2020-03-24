WATCH: Cool with clouds breaking up tonight

Live Now
Local News
Posted: / Updated:

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)

TONIGHT:

The sky will become partly cloudy with high pressure still protecting us as lows drop close to 30 and there could be patchy fog developing too.

WEDNESDAY:

Another storm system is trying to approach central New York from the south for Wednesday.  The trend from our computer models the last day or so has been to keep this system farther and farther south meaning our chances for precipitation midweek are dropping. It is entirely possible that parts of central New York end up dry the whole day Wednesday.

We are keeping the threat for a few rain and higher terrain snow showers in the forecast, especially south of Syracuse for late Wednesday morning and afternoon. Highs will be well into the 40s to possibly low 50s if we stay dry. There could even be a bit of sun poking through the clouds, especially north of Syracuse which is where the warmest temperatures will be.  

WEDNESDAY NIGHT:

Some clearing will take place Wednesday night as a little bubble of high pressure briefly builds in with lows in the low to mid 30s.

THURSDAY – FRIDAY:

Thursday starts dry with some sun, but during the afternoon clouds will increase and there will be a bit of rain moving through CNY after 2 pm ahead of a cold front. The combination of a south-southwest breeze developing during the day Thursday and some sun will help push temperatures well up into the 50s!

Behind the Thursday night/early Friday cold front passage it will turn cooler and drier during the day Friday. After a few rain and higher terrain snow showers may be around to start Friday there could even be some sun developing later in the afternoon. Highs to end the week will be near 50.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

