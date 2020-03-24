Onondaga County COVID-19 cases increase to 60; First death in the county reported

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) Onondaga County reported its first death related to COVID-19 today.

“This is a sobering reality for everyone,” said County Executive Ryan McMahon. “We are making tough decisions and inconveniencing the public because we don’t want this to be you or your loved ones.”

It was just 8 days ago that the first case of coronavirus in Onondaga County was reported. To date, Onondaga County has 60 positive cases, with 8 of those people hospitalized, and 3 in critical condition.

The Health Department’s investigations of each of these cases shows 8 are linked through a familial relationship.

“It should also be a wakeup call related to social distancing.” Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon

206 people have been placed in mandatory quarantine. If someone is tested, they need to quarantine until test results are received and prove negative, per law.

Testing is done on individuals who are symptomatic and are at risk.

The Onondaga County Health Department is currently investigating two cases and needs the public’s help.

If you were at Ascioti’s Market in the Town of Camillus on Saint Patrick’s Day, March 17 between 12:30 p.m. and 4 p.m. please contact your physician or the Onondaga County Health Department and monitor for symptoms.

An individual who attended Bethany Baptist Church located at 149 Beattie Street in Syracuse on Sunday, March 15 tested positive for COVID-19. Close contacts to this individual have been notified to quarantine and monitor their symptoms. The County Health Department would like anyone else in the community who attended Bethany Baptist Church on Sunday, March 15 to monitor for symptoms, including fever, cough, and/or difficulty breathing until Sunday, March 29, which would be the end of the 14-day incubation period.

Upstate has teamed up with Microsoft to create the Coronavirus Assessment Tool. You can take the assessment by clicking here.

Scams have begun popping up, taking advantage of people during this pandemic.

The Onondaga County Executive reminds everyone that if you’ve been tested for COVID-19 and you test positive, you will only be contacted by your doctor or the Health Department.

No one will ever ask you for your social security number. You should not give out your information.

There have been reports of people receiving phone calls offering services and products to help protect from the virus. McMahon advises everyone to be wary of these solicitations.

A rumor of an 8 p.m. curfew has also been swirling. To date, there is no transportation curfew.

You can report a scam by calling the Onondaga County Executive’s office or contacting the Attorney General.