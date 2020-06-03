Watch: Gov. Cuomo to give daily briefing at 11:30 a.m.

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Watch as New York State Governor Andrew Cuomo gives his daily briefing at 11:30 a.m. in Albany.
The Capital Region was cleared by international experts to begin Phase Two of reopening on June 3. The Capital Region entered Phase One two weeks ago after hiring enough contact tracers to fulfill the Governor’s guidelines for reopening.
