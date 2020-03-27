WATCH: Daily White House briefing on COVID-19

As the COVID-19 pandemic continues, locals are increasingly becoming in need of daily necessities, like food and specially groceries. The Food Bank of Central New York is now expanding their measures to stay ahead of the emergency food needs in the community.

If someone is in a food emergency, Chief Development Officer at Food Bank, Lyn Hy says the first thing to do is call. "We are going to get information from you about where you live, and then we can make referrals to our partner agencies that are right in your community giving out emergency food supplies, so that you can get access to that food," she adds.