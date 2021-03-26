WATCH: Damaging winds possible with scattered showers, storm today

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) –

TODAY:

A pretty strong storm system will be sliding just north of CNY and swing a cold front through during the midday hours. There could even be a few more thunderstorms around midday today when the cold front sweeps through the region. Any storm that develops late this morning could have gusty winds and downpours so we will monitor that brief window for strong to severe storms.

It remains unseasonably warm this morning with highs at least in the 60s. Temperatures will be dropping during the afternoon and evening though. Some spots could end up in the upper 30s by early evening.

It will also be a quite windy in the afternoon with southwest winds gusting past 50 mph which means the possibility of minor damage and power outages. A Wind Advisory goes into effect for much of the region from late morning through about sunset today.

TONIGHT:

A second cold front will come through tonight with a few showers that may end as snow across the higher terrain. A cooler airmass will follow the reinforcing cold front for the weekend. Lows tonight will drop into the low to mid 30s.

WEEKEND:

The best part of the weekend will be Saturday with some sunshine expected to develop thanks to a little bubble of high pressure sliding in briefly. Highs should crack 50 thanks to some of the late March sun.

Another storm system will race in from the west late Saturday night into Sunday and trigger some rain showers to develop to end the weekend. It will be windy Sunday too with a morning/midday high well into the 50s before dropping back into the 40s during the afternoon.

Any rain showers probably mix with then end as snow showers after sunset Sunday night. Little to no accumulation is expected for most though.