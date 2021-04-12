WATCH: Damp this evening but it will turn drier late tonight into Tuesday

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) –

TONIGHT:

Showers will taper as the storm system responsible for the rain today continues to weaken and slide away from the region. There may even be a little clearing towards Tuesday morning. Lows will be between 40 and 45.

TUESDAY – WEDNESDAY:

A little bubble area of high pressure will build in Tuesday and slowly slide east of us Wednesday.

This will mean better weather for both Tuesday and Wednesday with some sun at times Tuesday into Wednesday. Clouds will probably be stubborn at first on Tuesday, but enough drier air will be overhead with the higher sun angle to mix out some of the low-level moisture and lead to intervals of sun developing during the morning and into the afternoon.

There will be a slight risk for a shower towards sunset Tuesday well west of Syracuse, and now even Wednesday looks to be dry too.

Tuesday night will be quiet with variable clouds and lows once again dropping into the low 40s or so.

Highs both Tuesday and Wednesday will likely sneak back into the 60s thanks to the drier weather and sun at times!

LATE WEEK:

An area of low pressure will spin up between our area and the Mid-Atlantic Coast Wednesday night into Thursday and produce some pretty nasty weather for the last half of the week.

Some chilly rain will develop late Wednesday night into Thursday and could be heavy at times Thursday afternoon into Thursday night.

It could even be cold enough for some wet snow to mix in with the rain Thursday night into Friday morning primarily over the higher terrain, especially south and east of Syracuse!

Showers will linger Friday but we should turn drier by day’s end anyways.

It will be a bit brisk and cool/chilly Thursday and Friday with highs in the upper 40s to around 50 at best!

Thankfully, the weather does look better for the weekend. Stay tuned for updates.