Watch Dan Cummings’ emotional goodbye from Monday morning

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — How do you wrap up a 37-year career in a few minutes?

It’s difficult, but Dan Cummings did his best Monday morning on The Morning News, his final broadcast on NewsChannel 9 after an illustrious career.

Grab a tissue.

Of course, the viewers were tops on the list. However, time was given for recognition of the present-day staff of The Morning News.

Who knows what’s next for Dan? Family-time of course. And celebrating the holiday. Dan said he has no plans to make plans in the short term.