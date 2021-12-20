Watch Dan Cummings’ emotional goodbye from Monday morning

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — How do you wrap up a 37-year career in a few minutes?

It’s difficult, but Dan Cummings did his best Monday morning on The Morning News, his final broadcast on NewsChannel 9 after an illustrious career.

Grab a tissue.

Of course, the viewers were tops on the list. However, time was given for recognition of the present-day staff of The Morning News.

Who knows what’s next for Dan? Family-time of course. And celebrating the holiday. Dan said he has no plans to make plans in the short term.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area