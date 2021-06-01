WATCH: Demolition begins on historic Auburn church

AUBURN, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Tuesday demolition on the historic Wall Street Methodist Episcopal Church in Auburn.

Workers from Auburn Rigging can be seen removing the bell from the church steeple. Once the bell is removed, demolition of the church will continue.

City officials have called for its demolition earlier this year due to concern of collapse and the danger it posed to the community. The church, which was built in the late 1700s and renovated in the late 1800s, has not been in use for some time.