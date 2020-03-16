OSWEGO COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) -- The Fulton Family and Oswego YMCAs will expand child care services to help meet the needs of first responders and other essential workers in need of daytime child care due to the emergency-related closing of all schools in the region. Emergency drop-in child care for children in grades kindergarten through 6 starts Monday, March 16.

NewsChannel 9 is told that care will be available at Fulton and Oswego YMCAs, the hours of operation vary by location. Costs of care will range from $34 per day for currently enrolled SACC participants to $44 per day for all others.