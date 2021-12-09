WATCH: Don’t blink; snow comes and goes quickly overnight before warmth returns

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) – It sure looks festive and more like December around CNY lately! However, after Thursday night our snow chances look rather low.

THURSDAY NIGHT:

A push of milder air trying to move in will likely trigger a little snow and maybe a touch of wintry mix near midnight but should depart well before Friday morning. There may be a coating to an inch of snow, and maybe even a glazing of ice in spots. Most areas, thankfully, end up above freezing by sunrise Friday morning so it looks your commute looks okay.

Lows drop into upper 20s to low 30s Thursday night.

FRIDAY:

Friday is overall a quiet, but cloudy day but there is a chance some breaks of sun sneak into parts of the southern Finger Lakes.

It starts to warm up a little bit too with highs back in the 40s!

WEEKEND:

A strong storm system moving northwest of the area will result in a windy and damp start to the weekend with record warmth possible!

A strong cold front is slated to move through the region Saturday afternoon with some rain and possibly an embedded t-storm.

We’ll be on record watch Saturday! The record high is 63° and we are forecasting a high of 62°. After the cold front the temperatures will tumble back into the 40s to round out the day.

The wind really picks up again with gusts up to 40mph or more, especially later in the afternoon into the evening. There is even a High Wind Watch for Jefferson County for Saturday afternoon and evening. Wind gusts to 65mph will be possible during this time.

Although not as windy as Saturday, it is still breezy on Sunday. Behind the cold front is a surge of dry air which means our chances for any lingering rain or snow showers looks lower than we were thinking earlier. In fact, it is looking more like our skies turn out sunny.