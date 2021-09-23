WATCH: Drier and turning cooler overnight

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) –

OVERNIGHT:



A cold front has pressed east of Central New York late in the evening and has taken the rain with it.

Drier cooler air is moving in and are skies clear.

By morning, temperatures will be more seasonable in the upper 40s to low 50s.

FRIDAY:



It turns cooler, or more seasonable, and drier for the end of the week. Many will wake up to temperatures in the mid-40s to low 50s Friday morning.

Initially, a dry slot of air that moved into Central New York Thursday night and cleared our skies out means a sunny start Friday before clouds mix in. We are being grazed by a storm in the atmosphere passing to our north into Canada. This means there could be a few light spotty showers, mainly north of Syracuse but most have a dry day.

Highs will struggle to get out of the 60s to end the week. Hello, fall!



SATURDAY:



Although the weather this weekend isn’t looking too bad, Saturday is the pick day! It’s dry during the day, temperatures are comfortable and in the low 70s.



A cold front approaches from the west during the second half of the day. This may bring us some showers but likely not until after sunset.