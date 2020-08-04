WATCH: Drier, but a few scattered showers still around tonight

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)

Isaias made landfall Monday night in southern North Carolina as a category 1 hurricane. It has since weakened to a Tropical Storm and made its way up the East Coast and into the Northeast Tuesday afternoon and evening. The storm will pick up even more speed and race out of the Northeast Tuesday night/early Wednesday.

Conditions will improve for all across the Northeast Tuesday night.

What about us here in Central New York?

THIS EVENING:

Rain has quickly exited Central New York this evening.

Anywhere from as little as a tenth of an inch across the Central and Western Finger Lakes to as much as 1 to 2” from Ithaca to Cortland to Syracuse/I-81 corridor and points east. The bulk of the rain today was compliments of tropical moisture coming in up from the south compliments of Tropical Storm Isaias.

Other than a few scattered showers, the evening will be much quieter with temperatures ranging from the upper 60s to mid-70s and it will remain muggy across the area this evening.

OVERNIGHT:

A few scattered showers will continue overnight, especially north of Syracuse thanks to Lake Ontario beginning to chime in as the air cools aloft enough to produce a few lake effect rain showers. Lows will drop to near 65 with humidity levels dropping off somewhat by morning.

WEDNESDAY:

There will be a refreshing breeze ushering in a less humid air mass on Wednesday with some sun developing as the day progresses. Some low level moisture combined with enough cool air in the low levels of the atmosphere will likely continue to produce a few lake effect rain showers mainly north of Syracuse and east of Lake Ontario primarily during the morning hours.

Highs will remain in the 70s again minus the humidity!

WEDNESDAY NIGHT:

The sky will become mainly clear and winds will settle to near calm with a refreshing low in the mid to upper 50s Wednesday night. This will make for a very comfy sleeping weather!

THURSDAY:

High pressure will be in charge Thursday providing CNY with a good deal of sun and a comfortably warm high in the upper 70s.

Overall, the nice weather will continue into the weekend but it will be starting to heat up again. Stay tuned for updates.